Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.68. 18,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.98. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.