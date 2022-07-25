Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Buys New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $168,964,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.33. 12,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.39. The company has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

