Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Buys Shares of 110,492 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 110,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after buying an additional 1,849,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,542,000 after buying an additional 216,438 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.90. The company had a trading volume of 49,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,879. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

