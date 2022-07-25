Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Buys Shares of 2,970 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $931,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,395. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

