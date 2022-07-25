Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $550,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 61,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682,318. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

