Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Takes $3.06 Million Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 117,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF makes up 0.9% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,926,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EELV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.05. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

