Casper Price Tops $0.0299 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $162.67 million and $4.76 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00031965 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 11,028,605,457 coins and its circulating supply is 5,449,187,832 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.