Castweet (CTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,999.93

Castweet (CTT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $22,999.93 and approximately $642.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Castweet has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Castweet

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet.

Buying and Selling Castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

