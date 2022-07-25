CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 374,143 shares.The stock last traded at $10.70 and had previously closed at $10.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $523.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.12.

CatchMark Timber Trust Dividend Announcement

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth $6,737,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth $4,652,000. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 492.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 344,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 161,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Further Reading

