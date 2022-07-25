Celer Network (CELR) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Celer Network has a market cap of $124.99 million and approximately $62.78 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,084,599,478 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

