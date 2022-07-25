Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $10.58. 405,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLS shares. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 35.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 76.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

