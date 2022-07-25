Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/24/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/16/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/29/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/26/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group to $12.50.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 10.5 %
Shares of CLRB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.43. 84,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,777. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
