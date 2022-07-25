Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Price Target Raised to CHF 92

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2022

Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNFGet Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 88 to CHF 92 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Cembra Money Bank Price Performance

CMBNF remained flat at 70.00 during midday trading on Monday. Cembra Money Bank has a 52 week low of 70.00 and a 52 week high of 70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 70.40.

About Cembra Money Bank

(Get Rating)

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.