Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Price Target Raised to CHF 92

Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 88 to CHF 92 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Cembra Money Bank Price Performance
CMBNF remained flat at 70.00 during midday trading on Monday. Cembra Money Bank has a 52 week low of 70.00 and a 52 week high of 70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 70.40.
About Cembra Money Bank
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cembra Money Bank (CMBNF)
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.