Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Price Target Raised to CHF 92

Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 88 to CHF 92 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Cembra Money Bank Price Performance

CMBNF remained flat at 70.00 during midday trading on Monday. Cembra Money Bank has a 52 week low of 70.00 and a 52 week high of 70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 70.40.

Get Cembra Money Bank alerts:

About Cembra Money Bank

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.