Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.15

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 59695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHNG. Cowen set a $27.75 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Change Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,102 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

