Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,554 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 1.8% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned 0.18% of Charter Communications worth $165,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,106,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,829,000 after acquiring an additional 217,744 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

CHTR stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $482.21. 4,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,922. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $663.47.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

