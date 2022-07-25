Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.55

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.79 ($0.05), with a volume of 31225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.04).

Chesterfield Resources Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.62. The firm has a market cap of £4.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.56.

About Chesterfield Resources

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

