Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.4% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 205,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,807,918. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.