Citigroup Cuts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $145.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.69.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $119.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.