Citigroup Lowers ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $274.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANSS. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.70.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $260.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $225.92 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ANSYS by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ANSYS by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.