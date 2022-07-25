City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Given New $91.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

City stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,595. City has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. City had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, analysts expect that City will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $404,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,048.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,660 shares of company stock valued at $692,446. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in City by 0.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of City by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of City by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in City by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of City by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

