Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 177,362 shares.The stock last traded at $77.29 and had previously closed at $78.39.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 17.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at about $13,409,000. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 346,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,260,000 after purchasing an additional 154,595 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 148.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at about $3,978,000. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at about $2,894,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

