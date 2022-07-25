Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NET. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.38.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 40,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,341. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.04.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 98.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.