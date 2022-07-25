Coastline Trust Co Buys 7,860 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $94.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.
Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
