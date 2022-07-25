Coastline Trust Co Increases Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,375,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,270,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after buying an additional 446,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,786,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after buying an additional 377,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1,655.9% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 372,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 350,972 shares during the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $21.90 on Monday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60.

