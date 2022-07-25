Coastline Trust Co Invests $3.12 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,715 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

TGT stock opened at $158.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

