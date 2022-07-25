Coastline Trust Co Sells 25,330 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,330 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co owned about 0.12% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $41.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $45.91.

