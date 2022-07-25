CoinLoan (CLT) Price Hits $18.16 on Exchanges

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $35.42 million and approximately $295,258.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One CoinLoan coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.16 or 0.00086215 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017390 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001965 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00031800 BTC.
CoinLoan Coin Profile
CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.
CoinLoan Coin Trading
