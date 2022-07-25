Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,104,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,541,000 after purchasing an additional 104,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,975,000 after acquiring an additional 366,034 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 709,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,091,000 after acquiring an additional 42,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $76.40 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.55.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

