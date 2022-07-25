Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank OZK grew its position in Comcast by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 49,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 73,343 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 63,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 299,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,071,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

