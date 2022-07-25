Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 9,326 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.73% of W. P. Carey worth $113,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in W. P. Carey by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Raymond James increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.66. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $87.43.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 153.62%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

