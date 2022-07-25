Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $95,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $328.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,074. The company has a market cap of $312.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

