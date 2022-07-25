Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,161,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.59% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $154,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 220,481 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.31. 5,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,543. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

