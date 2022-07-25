Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $338.35 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,334,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,302 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $338,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,478,000 after buying an additional 386,401 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after buying an additional 449,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,055,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,978,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,277,000 after buying an additional 154,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,375,000 after buying an additional 3,533,185 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,737. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42.

