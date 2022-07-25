Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,049,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,719 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.69% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $245,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,427. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

