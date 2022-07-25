Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $204,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.04. 151,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,597,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

