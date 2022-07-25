Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 13,763 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,071,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $172,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,729. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $133.55 and a one year high of $178.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

