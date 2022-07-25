Comparing Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) & Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) and Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and Northern Lights Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $626.80 million 0.50 $47.41 million $2.82 3.42 Northern Lights Acquisition N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Lights Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00 Northern Lights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oportun Financial and Northern Lights Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Oportun Financial currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.47%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Northern Lights Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Northern Lights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Oportun Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Northern Lights Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial 12.76% 18.01% 3.86% Northern Lights Acquisition N/A -58.07% 1.72%

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Northern Lights Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Northern Lights Acquisition

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

