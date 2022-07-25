Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,670 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $23,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 53.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

