Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Holdings Boosted by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLR. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.48.

Continental Resources Price Performance

CLR stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

About Continental Resources

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

