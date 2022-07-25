Contrasting Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Berry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Berry has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 5.1, meaning that its stock price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 1 1 3 0 2.40 Centennial Resource Development 1 3 5 0 2.44

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Berry and Centennial Resource Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Berry currently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 59.76%. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus target price of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 60.57%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Berry.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berry and Centennial Resource Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $544.95 million 1.14 -$15.54 million ($0.64) -12.06 Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 1.74 $138.18 million $0.59 10.69

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Berry. Berry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Berry and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry -9.37% 8.68% 4.00% Centennial Resource Development 15.92% 12.30% 8.44%

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats Berry on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

