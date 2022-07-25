Convex Finance (CVX) Market Capitalization Tops $455.37 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.91 or 0.00031583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $455.37 million and $33.76 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032240 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,036,676 coins and its circulating supply is 65,872,017 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

