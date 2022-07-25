Convex Finance (CVX) Market Capitalization Tops $455.37 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.91 or 0.00031583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $455.37 million and $33.76 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004569 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017883 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001893 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032240 BTC.
Convex Finance Coin Profile
Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,036,676 coins and its circulating supply is 65,872,017 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Convex Finance Coin Trading
