Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives $27.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

Insider Activity at Corporate Office Properties Trust

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 446,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 974,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,544,000 after acquiring an additional 59,802 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 101,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the period.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also

