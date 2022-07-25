Corra.Finance Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $555,031.69 and approximately $112.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001672 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017093 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001873 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00031743 BTC.
About Corra.Finance
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Corra.Finance Coin Trading
