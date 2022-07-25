Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Reduced by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 6.5% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $529.06. 13,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $475.61 and a 200-day moving average of $513.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

