Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives $54.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

COVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($72.73) to €60.00 ($60.61) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €43.00 ($43.43) to €42.00 ($42.42) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($64.65) to €62.00 ($62.63) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €62.00 ($62.63) to €58.50 ($59.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €53.00 ($53.54) to €40.00 ($40.40) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $17.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.31. Covestro has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.