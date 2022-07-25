Cowen Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $49.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Schlumberger Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of SLB opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,440,000 after buying an additional 1,510,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after buying an additional 554,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $938,856,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

