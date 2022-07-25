Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.50.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE:CR traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $94.28. 12,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Crane has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Crane by 281.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,832 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 48.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 16.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 44,556 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.