Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,630 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.49) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.71) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.10) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($20.92) price target on GSK in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.12) price objective on GSK in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,820.77 ($21.77).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,743.20 ($20.84) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,736.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,683.67. The firm has a market cap of £88.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,383.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,703.50 ($20.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.26).

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at GSK

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.22) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,079.22).

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.