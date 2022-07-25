Credit Suisse Group Trims Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Target Price to $20.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.15.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $17.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.20 and a beta of 1.84. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $36.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

