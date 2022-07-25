CryptoFlow (CFL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $165.00

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $261,630.19 and approximately $165.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032181 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk.

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.