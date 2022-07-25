CryptoFlow (CFL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $165.00

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $261,630.19 and approximately $165.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017581 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001893 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032181 BTC.
CryptoFlow Profile
CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk.
